Núñez defeats Núñez by DQ

By Héctor Villarreal

After 11 exciting fights, the main event of the card La Batalla de los Núñez, presented by Sparta Promotions in Fantastic Casino Albrook Mall, Panama, had an unexpected end. Fighting for the vacant WBA Fedelatin bantamweight title, Cuban prospect Leosdan Nuñez (7-0, 4 KOs) and local veteran Ricardo “El Matematico” Núñez (29-7, 23 KOs) had intensely battled for two rounds and a half when a headbutt opened a severe cut on Leosdan´s forehead.



Referee Hector Afu, who had previously warned Ricardo twice because of dangerous head movements, ordered the deduction of two points on each judge’s card and ask the doctor for revision. Leosdan was declared unable to continue and Afu disqualified the local fighter declaring the Cuban a winner and new champion.

WBA supervisor Miguel Prado endorsed the appreciation of the referee and the result was announced amid boos from some fans and complaints from Ricardo’s cornermen.

In order to calm the confused and disappointed crowd, both of the boxers, their managers and the promoter stepped onto the ring and announced a direct rematch for July 27.