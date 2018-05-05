Oscar: Canelo/Clenbuterol thing is ridiculous

During Friday night’s boxing telecast, promoter Oscar de la Hoya updated ESPN’s Bernardo Asuna on the latest with Mexican superstar Saul “Canelo” Alvarez.

“The last exam that Canelo was put through was a hair follicle test,” said Oscar. “Whatever they want to take Canelo through, he will do. This whole thing with the levels being so minute with Clenbuterol is ridiculous.

“In terms of GGG talking so negatively about Canelo and putting him down all the time, I strongly feel, and this is very serious, I strongly feel that GGG, those last three rounds he felt against Canelo in Las Vegas, that power punching that he felt against Canelo, the fact that he couldn’t drop or stop or hurt Canelo, he knows that that rematch, whenever it happens…

“Look, I’m fighting Canelo in September regardless. And he’s fighting in December once again. I want to keep him active. Canelo wants to fight as often as possible.

“Whether it happens with GGG or not, then so be it, but Canelo is trained, is moving forward, and he’s done whatever he has to do to make sure and to tell the public, because he knows for himself, he knows that he’s an honest and clean fighter. He knows that. And he’ll do whatever it takes.

“And yes, the last thing that was done was a hair sample and guess what? He passed it with flying colors!”