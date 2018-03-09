Nuñez beats Triana in Panama

By Héctor Villarreal

Panamanian superfeather Ricardo “El Cientifico” Nuñez (19-2, 17 KOs), ranked #8 by WBA, stopped late sub Jeremy Triana (9-2-2, 8 KOs) from Colombia, to claim the WBC Latin lightweight title. Referee Hector Afu declared the KO at 1:14 of round 2 after Triana was knocked out for the second time. Nuñez, who also owns the superfeather Latin belt of WBC will keep fighting in 130 pounds.



Jaime Arboleda defeats Elysson Marquez by KO in round 2 of a fight scheduled to 8 on 130 pounds. Bantamweight Rafael “El General” Pedroza scored a 5 round stoppage against Israel Hidrogo. Also an bantams Francisco Pachay and Yahar Callender fought to a 4 round majority draw.