Parker: There won’t be a Wilder-Joshua fight

By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker is confident that he will defeat WBA, IBF heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua in Cardiff, Wales on March 31 and ruin the plan of a Deontay Wilder vs. Anthony Joshua unification bout.

”I think my plans for the year are I fight Joshua and I beat him and then a rematch so that’s my plans for the year,” Parker told The Rock radio station. “Camp is going fantastic. I feel like I’m in great shape.

“When he (Graham Norton) called me the ‘King of Pies,’ I’m going to take my shirt off at the weigh-in and honestly, see if I’ve been eating pies or not! I feel like I’m punching sharp, I’m moving well, making a lot of angles, movements, fitness is good, so everything is on track.”