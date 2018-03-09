Baby Juárez headlines Telemundo tonight

Former world title challenger Saúl “Baby” Juárez (23-7-1, 12 KOs) looks to get back on the winning side tonight against Gilberto “El Yaqui” Parra (26-3, 21 KOs) at the Auditorio Blackberry in Mexico City, Mexico. The vacant WBC light flyweight Latino title will be on the line.



Juárez has fought very tough competition throughout his career. He actually has defeated multiple fighters who have gone on to become world champions. He’s dropped his last three fights, but Juarez will look to end that streak performing in front of his hometown fans. He once again will have a tough fighter in front of him but this time he will not be the visitor as was the case in his last three fights.

This is such an important fight for your career at this point. How was your training camp?

This was a very physically challenging training camp. This is a must win for me. I did not think at all of the possibility that I could lose this fight while in preparation.

How do you feel fighting on Telemundo for the first time in a main event?

This is an excellent opportunity for me to show what I have. There are so many new viewers who will get to see me for the first time. It is an opportunity that I will not let go to waste.

How have you maintained your focus and confidence following three consecutive losses?

I have not strayed away from my goal of becoming a world champion. Maybe things did not go my way on the road but this time I am at home. I am ready to end this losing streak.

Do you feel the home turf will make a difference in this fight?

I am from here Mexico City but I still feel this is a neutral fight for us both. I think it will be a fair fight and the best fighter will win.

What have you observed about Parra?

He holds a major regional title right now and has fought very tough competition. I know that a victory over him will put me right back to position to challenge for another world title.

You’re viewed as a pure boxer. Do you mix it up as well?

I am a boxer, but from the opening round, I will be in pursuit of him.

What kind of fight should the fans expect tonight?

A win for either of us puts us closer to a world title fight. That fact alone will see two fighters giving it all they got to achieve their goal. The will to win for us both will lead to a very entertaining fight.

* * *

Doors open at 7:30 PM, first bell at 8:00 PM. Auditorio Blackberry, Calle Tlaxcala 160, Cuauhtemoc, Hipódromo Condesa, Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico. Tickets are already on sale @ www.ticketmaster.com.mx. The show is presented by Tuto Zabala’s Jr., All Star Boxing, Inc in association with Producciones Deportivas.