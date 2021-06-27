WBA light flyweight champion Daniel Matellon (12-0-2, 6 KOs) successfully made the first defense of his belt against former IBF minimumweight champion Jose Argumedo (24-5-1, 15 KOs) on Saturday night at the Dome Alcalde – CODE Jalisco in Guadalajara, Mexico. Agrumedo brought the pressure in the first half of the fight, then Matellon took over. Scores were 117-111, 115-113, 115-113. Argumedo has hampered by a cut over his left eye for most of the fight.