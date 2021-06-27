WBA light flyweight champion Daniel Matellon (12-0-2, 6 KOs) successfully made the first defense of his belt against former IBF minimumweight champion Jose Argumedo (24-5-1, 15 KOs) on Saturday night at the Dome Alcalde – CODE Jalisco in Guadalajara, Mexico. Agrumedo brought the pressure in the first half of the fight, then Matellon took over. Scores were 117-111, 115-113, 115-113. Argumedo has hampered by a cut over his left eye for most of the fight.
Top Boxing News
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.