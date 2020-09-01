Matchroom Boxing ganó subasta Kambosos-Selby en eliminatoria de la FIB Una subasta por la pelea eliminatoria de peso ligero de la FIB entre George Kambosos vs. Lee Selby para la posición # 1 tuvo lugar en la oficina de la FIB hoy a las 12:00 PM EST. Los participantes en la oferta fueron Lou DiBella Entertainment y Matchroom Boxing. Matchroom Boxing ganó con una subasta de $ 277,777.00. DiBella Entertainment ofertó $ 260,000.00. OMB ordena negociaciones Ramírez-Catterall Sakai regresa a Japón y derrota a Shigeta

