Lomachenko vs. Kambosos por el cinturón de la FIB el 12 de mayo Los pesos ligeros Vasiliy Lomachenko (17-3, 11 KOs) y George Kambosos (21-2, 10 KOs) pelearán por el título mundial vacante de la FIB el 12 de mayo en el RAC Arena con capacidad para 15.000 asientos en Perth, Australia. ESPN anunció que transmitirá la pelea, que se transmitirá la noche del 11 de mayo en los EE. UU. También se anunció que los gemelos Moloney, Jason y Andrew, aparecerán en la cartelera. Conferencia de prensa en Londres de presentación de Joshua-Ngannou Beterbiev-Bivol está un paso más cerca Like this: Like Loading...

