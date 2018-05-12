Lomachenko doesn’t care how he wins

Two-weight world champion Vasyl Lomachenko dominates his fights to such a degree that his last four opponents have simply quit. Loma is a 14:1 favorite to dethrone WBA lightweight champion Jorge Linares tonight at Madison Square Garden. He was asked if he’ll make Linares quit also.



“I don’t think about stopping Linares and forcing him to quit,” Lomachenko told reporters. “I don’t worry about that or need to do that. I do everything to win the fight and it doesn’t bother me how I win as long as I do win. It doesn’t bother me if I stop him, if he quits or if it’s a judges’ decision – I just want to win.”