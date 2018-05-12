Linares: I know what I have to do to win

WBA lightweight champion Jorge Linares bristles at the notion that he will be the next fighter to quit against pound-for-pound ace Vasyl Lomachenko when they meet tonight at Madison Square Garden.



“I’m the natural lightweight here – he’s coming up,” Linares told reporters. “He knows what he’s in for. He knows that I’m not an ordinary fighter. He knows that I’m bigger, that I’m faster and he has tried to prepare for that. I know what I have to do too. We both have to be at our best. I’m not just an ordinary fighter like he’s fought in some cases, where they don’t know how to get out of trouble or use their hand speed or combinations. I know what I have to do to win!”