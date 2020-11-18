By Robert Coster

Guatemala’s lone boxing project, super middleweight Lester Martinez (6-0, 6 KOs) will be fighting for his first regional belt, the WBC Fecarbox title, against Uriel Gonzalez (18-6-1, 14 KOs) of Mexico on December 9th. Martinez is something of a national hero in Guatemala. As an amateur, he was a world title silver medalist and Central American and Caribbean gold medalist. In his first pro bout on April 6th, 2019, Martinez stopped former world champion Ricardo Mayorga in two rounds – a unique case in boxing.

The attractive boxing card will feature two other unbeaten prospects: featherweight Alan Solis (11-0-1 ) and welterweight Jarrod Tennant (7-0 ). The event will be held in San Carlos, Sonora, Mexico.