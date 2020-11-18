The highly-anticipated European bantamweight title fight between Karim Guerfi and Lee McGregor will now take place on January 22 at Production Park Studios in Wakefield, and will be broadcast live in the US on ESPN+ in association with Top Rank, and worldwide on IFL TV. The fight was originally due to take place on November 11 before McGregor (9-0, 7 KOs) tested positive for COVID-19, but the British and Commonwealth champion is now fully recovered and ready for his showdown with European champion Guerfi (29-4, 9 KOs).