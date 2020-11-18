November 18, 2020
Boxing News

Guerfi-McGregor rescheduled for Jan 22

The highly-anticipated European bantamweight title fight between Karim Guerfi and Lee McGregor will now take place on January 22 at Production Park Studios in Wakefield, and will be broadcast live in the US on ESPN+ in association with Top Rank, and worldwide on IFL TV. The fight was originally due to take place on November 11 before McGregor (9-0, 7 KOs) tested positive for COVID-19, but the British and Commonwealth champion is now fully recovered and ready for his showdown with European champion Guerfi (29-4, 9 KOs).

Lester Martinez to fight for regional belt Dec 9
'The Destroyer' fired up for Formella clash

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
>