Sad to report the tragic passing of former world title challenger Toto “Muscovado” Landero (11-8-2, 2 KOs) at the age of 26. Landero was swept away by the current and drowned while attempting to swim across the Tabla River in his native Philippines after a heavy rain. His body was recovered two days later. Landero challenged WBA minimumweight champion Knockout CP Freshmart in 2018, losing by unanimous decision. R.I.P.
Did a lot at such a young age.
Rest easy Toto.