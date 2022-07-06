Heavyweight Kubrat Pulev is a 3:1 favorite over Derek Chisora for their rematch on Saturday at The O2 in London. In the co-feature, super welterweight Israil Madrimov is a 4:1 favorite over Michel Soro in their rematch which is a final eliminator for the WBA title. DAZN will televise.

WBC featherweight champion Mark “Magnifico” Magsayo against former champion Rey Vargas is a pick’em fight at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. Also on that card, former world champion Brandon “The Heartbreaker” Figueroa is a 6:1 favorite over Carlos Castro in a WBC featherweight title eliminator. Unbeaten lightweight Frank Martin is 16:1 against Ricardo Núñez in the ten-round opener. Showtime will televise.

Also, unbeaten super lightweight Cesar “Rainman” Francis is 8:1 against former world champion Raymundo Beltran at the ProBox Events Center in Plant City, Florida. The bout can be seen on ProBoxTV.