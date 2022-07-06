YouTube boxer Jake Paul has announced that Tommy Fury is out as his next opponent after Fury and his team were barred from entering the U.S.
“Fury’s received a termination notice,” Paul said on social media. “MVP did everything it could to help him and his team. He wasn’t interested and he literally went into hiding. Second time in a row he has pulled out. Second time in a row I’m going to step up and take on a new opponent on short notice. August 6. MSG.”
The new opponent is expected to be heavyweight Hasim Rahman Jr. (12-1, 6 KOs), the son of the former heavyweight champion.
Rahman was clearly out boxing Morrison in their recent fight until he got clipped due to being fatigued.
In all honesty, Paul has a better chance against Morrison than Rahman.
Tommy Fury was a no go from the start! All he does is hide behind the vail of the Fury name! I hope Jake never considers him ever again! As for Rahman….Wow! Kid with a name and amateur pedigree. Now this is gonna be interesting!!
We knew it..
We already knew it..
In modern times, boxing has now added side shows to enhance its relationships with gamers, Youtubers, and most of all, highly influential con artists that can sell tickets to any crowd. Hang on! It’s going to be a wild ride as we move into the future.
At this rate, there might not be a future.
I am sooooo disappointed……