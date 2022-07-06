YouTube boxer Jake Paul has announced that Tommy Fury is out as his next opponent after Fury and his team were barred from entering the U.S.

“Fury’s received a termination notice,” Paul said on social media. “MVP did everything it could to help him and his team. He wasn’t interested and he literally went into hiding. Second time in a row he has pulled out. Second time in a row I’m going to step up and take on a new opponent on short notice. August 6. MSG.”

The new opponent is expected to be heavyweight Hasim Rahman Jr. (12-1, 6 KOs), the son of the former heavyweight champion.