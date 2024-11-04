Lightweight contender Keyshawn Davis, born and raised in Norfolk, Virginia, returned to where it all began to kick off fight week. Davis visited his alma mater, Jacox Elementary School, on Monday afternoon. As he arrived, a welcoming parade of kindergartners through fourth graders chanted the name of their hometown hero. Davis made his way to the school auditorium, where he spoke to more than 50 fifth-grade students, encouraging them with stories about his upbringing, years attending Jacox, and the journey from Norfolk to professional success. He brought a student down from the bleachers for a brief boxing demonstration. Davis then signed posters for the students and faculty, many of whom taught him nearly two decades prior.

Davis (11-0, 7 KOs), who captured Olympic silver at the Tokyo Olympics, makes his main event and homecoming debut Friday evening in a 10-rounder against Gustavo Lemos (29-1, 19 KOs). The entire card will stream live and exclusively in the U.S. on ESPN+.

In addition to a middleweight co-feature between Troy Isley (13-0, 5 KOs) and Tyler Howard (20-1, 11 KOs), Keyshawn’s two brothers will also be showcased on the bill. Keyshawn’s older brother, junior welterweight contender Kelvin Davis (13-0, 7 KOs), returns in an eight-rounder against Yeis Solano (15-3, 10 KOs), while his younger brother, Keon Davis, makes his professional debut in a four-round junior middleweight bout versus Jalen Moore (1-1, 1 KO).