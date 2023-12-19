Kelly #1 de la OMB vence a Ramínez en Inglaterra El peso súper welter #1 de la OMB Josh Kelly (15-1-1, 8 KOs) ganó por nocaut en el tercer asalto contra Plácido Ramírez (24-4, 17 KOs) el sábado por la noche en el Beacon of Light en Sunderland, Inglaterra. Kelly conectó con un gancho que hizo caer a Ramírez de rodillas en el tercer asalto y Ramírez permaneció abajo para la cuenta. El tiempo era las 2:38. Kelly está en línea para una oportunidad por el título contra el campeón de la OMB, Tim Tszyu. Berlanga regresa el 24 de febrero en Orlando, Florida El #1 del WBC, Sandor Martin, gana por KO y busca a Haney Like this: Like Loading...

