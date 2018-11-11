By Joe Koizumi

Photos by Naoki Fukuda

WBC #1 Abigail Medina (19-3-2, 10 KOs), Spain, and WBC#2 Tomoki Kameda (35-2, 20 KOs), Japan, will collide in quest of the WBC interim 122-pound belt on Monday in Tokyo, Japan. The interim title go will take place due to the legitimate champion Rey Vargas’ injury that may take a considerably long time to recover from.



The press conference was held on Saturday at the exhibition room of the Korakuen Hall, where the following WBC officials were introduced: referee Daniel Van de Wiele (Belgium); judges Mauro Di Fiore (US), Jose Manzur (Mexico), Noppharat Sricharoen (Thailand); WBC supervisor In-Kyun Lee (Korea).

Medina, EBU European champ, was some thirty minutes late for the conference as he said he was taking a nap and mistakenly overslept. Tomoki, the youngest of Kameda brothers at 27, said, “It’s three years since I participated in the world title bout (with Jamie McDonnell). I feel it long without the belt, but in a couple of days I’ll regain the world belt.” Medina, 30, didn’t talk as much as Kameda, but only said, “I’ll demonstrate mine on Monday.”

Kameda will use Winning gloves, while Medina Everlast ones. Promoter Keiichiro Kanehira of Kyoei Promotions pointed out that Medina’s beard was too heavy, and it might disturb Tomoki’s performance. It will be discussed again at the official weigh-in.

–

