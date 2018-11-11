Photos: Zanfer Promotions

Legendary “Aztec Princess” Jackie Nava is a world champion again. Nava (35-4-2, 16 KOs) dominated from start to finish to dethrone WBA female bantamweight champion Carolina Alvarez (29-10-2, 9 KOs) via TKO at the end of the seventh round on Saturday night at the Auditorio Municipal Tijuana, BC, Mexico. Alvarez’ corner finally pulled the plug on the beating.



“I was surprised by her stamina,” said Nava. “There were times when I hit her and I thought she was going to fall, but she always answered back.”

This will be Nava’s ninth world title reign.

WBA female super bantamweight champion Yazmín “Rusita” Rivas (39-10-1, 11 KOs) retained her world title by ten round unanimous decision over Cristina Pacheco (13-12-2, 2 KOs). Scores were 99-91, 98-92, 98-92.

Former Olympian Joselito “Hurricane” Velazquez (7-0, 5 KOs) destroyed Jesus Cervantes Villanueva (6-3, 1 KO) in a flyweight bout. Villanueva was down twice in round two and didn’t come out for the third round.

