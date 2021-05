Unbeaten WBC #10, IBF #7, WBA #9, WBO #13 heavyweight Agit Kabayel (20-0, 13 KOs) will face none other than Kevin “Kinpin” Johnson (35-17-1, 19 KOs) on June 5 in the open-air Seeb├╝hne at Elbauen Park in Magdeburg, Germany. The 41-year-old Johnson spoiled the comeback of ex-world champion Yuan Pablo Hernandez with a seventh round knockout at this same venue last August.

German cruiserweight champion Roman Fress (12-0, 7 KOs) will also see action.