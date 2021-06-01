By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Australian heavyweight champion Justis Huni (4-0, 3 KOs) will be in action against Rugby League legend Paul Gallen (11-0-1, 6 KOs) on June 16 at the ICC Exhibition Centre, Sydney, New South Wales, and Gallen will be the last footballer the Aussie champion will face according to his father Rocki Huni.

“We’re not looking past Gallen, but Dean (promoter Dean Lonergan) proposed that we fight either Barry Hall or Sonny Bill,” the elder Huni told the Wide World of Sports. “I said ‘no, we’re just not interested in fighting footballers after this fight.’ We prefer to fight a boxer that’s out there. Guys like Junior Fa, Dempsey McKean, Willis Meehan, you know – boxers.”

“We’re copping a lot of flack already fighting Gallen…a lot of guys out there are armchair experts and don’t understand that Gallen is a natural boxer. He’s probably the second best heavyweight in the country.”