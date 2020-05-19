By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Hall of Fame former heavyweight champion Larry Holmes supports a third fight between Mike Tyson, 53, and Evander Holyfield, 57. “If these guys want to do it, I’d say go ahead and do it. I’m not going to say don’t do it,” Holmes said in an interview with @trcksuits. “They get a chance to show what they got and if they look good enough, they’re probably going to get an opportunity to fight somebody in the top 10 contenders.”

“Evander Holyfield is a good fight for Mike Tyson, but it’s also a bad fight because Holyfield knows him,” said the 70-year-old ‘Easton Assassin.’ “He fought him, beat him up. So Mike Tyson would have to worry about that, he’s going to worry about it, it will be in his mind.”