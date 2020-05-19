By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

International travel is mostly at a standstill these days. But WBA super flyweight champion Andrew Moloney and his twin brother former world bantamweight challenger Jason have managed to travel from Australia to Las Vegas over the weekend with their manager Tony Tolj to fight on upcoming Top Rank cards.

“If Andrew wasn’t the world champion and Jason wasn’t the WBO number two rated, we wouldn’t have got the exemptions,” Tolj told Yahoo Sports. “I rang the boys on Thursday and said ‘boys pack your stuff.’ I got the flights ready for Friday. We had to go to Sydney overnight and then Sydney to San Francisco and San Francisco to Las Vegas. Everyone on the Top Rank staff can’t understand, saying ‘it’s a miracle that you guys have been able to get in the country when we can’t even get Mexicans and Canadians.'”