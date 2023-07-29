Undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney has reportedly notified the WBC that he will be vacating the WBC belt and moving to super lightweight to face WBC 140lb champion Regis Prograis in Las Vegas on October 28. Haney’s status as WBA, IBF, and WBO lightweight champion is TBA.

Haney confirmed the Prograis fight on tonight’s ESPN telecast. “It’s the perfect time,” said Haney. “Right now I’m a free agent. I’m able to go up. I’m WBC champion at 135, and undisputed champion at 135. I’m able to go up to fight for a new belt at 140 and hopefully, God willing, I’m able to keep my 135 belts, as well.”