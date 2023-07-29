Undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney has reportedly notified the WBC that he will be vacating the WBC belt and moving to super lightweight to face WBC 140lb champion Regis Prograis in Las Vegas on October 28. Haney’s status as WBA, IBF, and WBO lightweight champion is TBA.
Haney confirmed the Prograis fight on tonight’s ESPN telecast. “It’s the perfect time,” said Haney. “Right now I’m a free agent. I’m able to go up. I’m WBC champion at 135, and undisputed champion at 135. I’m able to go up to fight for a new belt at 140 and hopefully, God willing, I’m able to keep my 135 belts, as well.”
Haney will be even stronger at 140.
Even though the fight of the century should be Tank vs Haney. Haney’s dad will tell him to move up, and he’ll do what dad says. He could make 135 for Kambosos twice and for Lomachenko, but can’t do it for Tank. Haney could vacate the WBC belt and let Shakur and whoever fight for it. But the Haney fam is in too tight w/ the WBC to do that. Haney vs Tank can’t happen for just the WBA/WBO belts. Haney could vacate the IBF belt too, for Kambosos vs Lemos, because fans know how much Kambosos deserves that shot at the IBF belt.
(Tank vs Haney won’t happen for 2 years (if ever) if it doesn’t happen by late 2023 or early 2024.)