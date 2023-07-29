By Miguel Maravilla and Jeff Zimmerman at ringside

In a super competitive fight, lightweight Nahir Albright (16-2, 7 KOs) scored a majority decision against former US Olympian Karlos Balderas (14-2, 12 KOs) from Santa Maria, CA over eight rounds. Albright worked behind a solid jab over the first few rounds and snapped Balderas head back a few times, before Balderas found his range and picked up the pace at the end of round three. Balderas seemed to take control in the fourth as he landed solid combinations, but Albright showed grit and kept fighting back. Both Balderas and Albright realized the fight was in the balance heading into the final round as they both went toe-to-toe. The judges scored it 76-76 and 77-75 twice for Albright to the displeasure of the Vegas fans.

2021 Dominican Olympian, super lightweight Rohan “El Rayo” Polanco (10-0, 6 KOs) stopped Cesar Francis (12-2, 7 KOs) of Panama in five rounds. It was a slow start as Polanco took his time figuring out and jabbing his taller opponent Francis. The fight continued being a chess match through three as both Francis and Polanco worked the jab. Polanco began to pick up the pace and letting his hands go in round four as he floored Francis with a short overhand right. The Dominican fighter finished off Francis in the fifth, sending him to the canvas for a second time with series of punches that followed up with a right. He got up but did not want to continue and referee Robert Hoyle stop the fight at 1:05.

Junior lightweight Abraham Nova (23-1, 16 KOs) from Puerto Rico knocked out former world champ and Columbian Olympian Jonathan Romero (23-2, 12 KOs) in round three of the scheduled ten. The fight started fast in round one as both fighters let their hands go, but in round two it became a firefight. Nova appeared to knockdown Romero, but the ropes held him up. By the end of round, Nova finally dropped Romero with a massive right uppercut that sent him to the canvas. Romero survived the round and round three had both guys swinging for the fences as they traded off landing massive shots. Nova landed an overhand right that put Romero face first on the canvas, but this time he did not get up. The fight was called at 2:47 of round three as “Super” Nova showed he was super tonight.

Junior featherweight Subaru Murata (5-0, 5 KOs) of Tokyo, Japan, stopped Juan Centeno (8-9-3, 1 KO\) of Managua, Nicaragua at the end of three. It was a slow start in the opening round as Murata measured Centeno. The Japanese fighter slipped in the early part of round two, however Murata sent Centeno to the canvas. Murata patiently attacked as Centeno stood in the pocket exchanging to finish round two. But after completing the third round, referee Raul Caiz Jr. and the ringside physician determined that Centeno could not continue and the referee stopping the fight at the end of the third round.

Light heavyweight prospect Dante Benjamin Jr. (6-0-1, 5 KOs) of Cleveland and William Langston (8-3-1, 5 KOs) of Kenosha, Wisconsin fought to a six-round majority decision draw. Benjamin Jr. was sharp from the start, boxing in the opening round displaying some flash. Working patiently, Benjamin Jr. was smooth in the early rounds as Langston pressed the action keeping Benjamin on his toes fighting from a distance. Continuing to fight from a distance halfway through, Benjamin Jr. pumped the jab keeping the stalking Langston away. Despite getting tagged Langston showed some bravado in finishing strong pressing majority of the fight and finishing strong in going the distance. After completing six rounds, the judges scored the bout 58-56, 57-57, and 57-57 declaring the bout a draw.

Lightweight Chalie Sheehy (7-0, 5 KOs) of Brisbane, California stopped Kaylyn Alfred (4-5-2, KOs) of Lafayette, Louisiana in three rounds. A huge left hook by Sheehy dropped Alfred, who rose to his feet but did not want to continue and the referee Robert Hoyle waved it off at 31 seconds into the third.