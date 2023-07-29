“Night Of Champions IV” Boxlab Promotions, in conjunction with CBS Sports and Warriors Boxing, presented a tripleheader Friday night at the Caribe Royale Resort in Orlando, FL dubbed the “Night Of Champions IV.” The 12-bout card was headlined by once-beaten lightweight contender, Cuban-born Idalberto Umara (11-1, 8 KOs) who faced a late but heralded substitute in former Dominican Olympian William Encarnacion (20-5, 16 KOs). Umara stole the show early with a highlight reel uppercut that had the Olympian out on his feet, crashing face-first into the canvas. After several frightening minutes, Encarnacion regained his senses and was greeted with applause from the audience after returning to his corner. The end came at 1:51 of round two.

The co-main event featured two undefeated super welterweight prospects, with Orlando’s Jeovanny Estela (11-0, 3 KOs) against Chris “Crunchtime” Thompson (9-0, 6 KOs). Estela, a virtual fixture at Orlando’s Caribe Royale, opened the bout strong, hurting Thompson near the end of the first round to the body before dropping Thomson twice in the fourth with two looping, overhand rights. Estela would control the bout from the middle rounds, closing the show by dropping Thompson again in the seventh while sweeping the last three rounds. Scores were unanimous for Estela, 78-71, 79-70 & 80-69.

Rounding out the undercard, 6’3 240lb heavyweight Henrich Ruiz (3-0, 3 KOs), a former bronze medalist at the 2021 AIBA World Championship, methodically dismantled sturdy Dionardo Minor (6-1-2, 2 KOs). After a few slow rounds, Ruiz began to utilize his superior jab and footwork to befuddle the onrushing Minor, boxing his way to a unanimous eight round decision. One judge scored the bout 80-72, and the other two judges agreed, 76-74 x2.