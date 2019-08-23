Gennady ‘GGG’ Golovkin (39-1-1 35 KOs) and Sergiy Derevyanchenko (13-1 10 KOs) met at a press conference yesterday to kick off their clash for the vacant IBF middleweight title on October 5 at Madison Square Garden in New York City, live on DAZN.



Gennady Golovkin: “I have the best opponent, Sergiy. I’ve know him for a long time and he’s a very good fighter. This is a real fight. I’m a little bit scared because he’s good. I know his team is very strong. And I’m scared because he looks good. He looks strong. He feels it’s his time right now. Maybe – this is boxing, nobody knows.”

Sergiy Derevyanchenko: “I know exactly who I’m getting in the ring with. He’s the former middleweight champion of the world, one of the best fighters in the world, but his time is coming to an end and I want to be the one that makes that time come to an end.”