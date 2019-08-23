After winning his first nine pro bouts and signing with Premier Boxing Champions the future for Long Beach middleweight Malcolm McAllister seemed as bright as his young age of 24. But four straight losses with the last coming Thursday night against Rowdy Montgomery might sell an end of a promising career.

Before a standing room only crowd of 1,342 in The Hangar at the OC Fair & Event Center in Costa Mesa, CA, Montgomery who moved to 6-2 seems to just have an edge in energy in a close bout and captured a majority decision over McAllister who falls to 9-4. It was so competitive that fans threw over $150 into to ring to show their appreciation for a great six round bout.

Other winners on the Roy Englebrecht Promotions show saw Isreal Mercado stopped Mike Fowler in the second round when Fowler’s corner threw in the towel. Mercado improves to 7-0 with 7 KO’s. And Riverside’s Sergio Gonzalez moves to 3-0 with a second round KO of Jorge Soto of Orange.

The next Fight Club OC show is Thursday, October 10th.