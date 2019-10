Golden Contract Results Featherweight Quarterfinals | York Hall, London Jazza Dickens (28-3, 11 KOs) outscored Carlos Ramos (11-2, 7 KOs) over ten rounds. Dickens dropped Ramos in round four. Scores were 97-92, 99-91, 97-92. Unbeaten Tyrone McCullagh (14-0, 6 KOs) outpointed late sub Razaq Najib (11-4, 2 KOs) over ten rounds. Scores were 97-93, 98-92, 96-94. Golovkin, Derevyanchenko make weight

