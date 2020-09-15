The highly-anticipated Golden Contract finals will take place at Production Park Studios in Wakefield, England, on September 30. The card sees Ohara Davies against Tyrone McKenna in the super lightweight final, while Ryan Walsh takes on Jazza Dickens in the featherweight final.

Along with the finals, a Golden Contract light heavyweight semi-final between Liam Conroy and Serge Michel will also take place on the bill. The other semi-final in that division between Hosea Burton and Ricards Bolotniks will take place three days earlier in Latvia.

The show will be broadcast live in the UK on Sky Sports and in the US on ESPN+.

The winners of the tournament will earn a two-year, five-fight deal with six-figure purses for each fight guaranteed. The format is similar to the current World Boxing Super Series with quarter-finals, semi-finals, and a final. One new innovation is a bonus for knockouts.