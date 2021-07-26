Firat Arslan, de 50 años, gana el título internacional de la AMB El ex campeón mundial de peso crucero de la AMB de 50 años, Firat Arslan (49-9-3, 34 KOs) ganó por KO en el cuarto asalto a Ruben Eduardo Acosta (38-18-5, 13 KOs) el sábado por la noche en el Firat Arslan Sportcenter en Goeppingen. , Alemania. Actualmente clasificado como # 5 de la AMB, Arslan no tuvo problemas con Acosta, de 43 años. Acosta cayó de un golpe al cuerpo de Arslan en el tercer round. Se levanto a los 9,9 y terminó el round. Arslan se anotó dos caídas de tiros al cuerpo más en el cuarto round y Acosta tuvo le fue descontado después de la segunda. Arslan reclamó el título vacante internacional de la AMB con la victoria. Joyce vence a Takam en Londres WBA dice que Rigondeaux debe elegir FacebookGorjeoReddit

