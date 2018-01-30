Feb 17 card in Fajardo, Puerto Rico

By Robert Coster

Boxing is rebounding in Puerto Rico and promoter Fresh Productions is putting on an attractive card in Fajardo on February 17th. The promoter’s two top prospects, WBA #15 jr lightweight Alfredo Santiago (8-0, 2 KOs) and jr welterweight Subriel Matias Matthews (8-0, 8 KOs) will be tested by two former title contenders.

The smooth boxing Santiago will face Juan Jose Montes (25-6-2, 15 KOs) of Mexico. Montes battled WBC Champion Tomas Rojas in 2011. Matthews will cross gloves against Daulis Prescott (31-6, 23 KOs) of Colombia. Prescott fought Nicholas Walters for the WBA featherweight title in 2012.

President of Fresh Production Juan Orengo comments, “Santiago and Matthews are exceptional young boxers that are making giant strides with every fight. They will be facing two boxers with much more experience and with positive records. No problem with that. I believe young boxers progress by being tested and that should be the case with Alfredo and Subriel.”