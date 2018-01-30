Former Aussie Champ Cowburn Passes

By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Former Australian welterweight champion Gary Cowburn has passed away at the age of 80 years in Queensland, Australia.Cowburn made his debut in 1959 and captured the Australian crown in 1962 defeating Johnny Tapp by KO in round thirteen. Cowburn lost a twelve round decision to world light middleweight champion Ralph Dupas in 1963. He scored two victories over world rated George Barnes. Cowburn also clashed with other notable welterweights Sid Prior, Roberto Cruz, J.D.Ellis Alfredo Cota, George Bracken and Arthur Persley. Cowburn’s record was 24-15-2, 13 KOs. Gary will be sadly missed by his family and the Australian Boxing Community.