USA lightweight Keyshawn Davis defeated Armenian Hovhannes Bachkov by unanimous decision in an ugly wrestling match on Friday in the Kokugikan Arena at the Tokyo Olympics. Davis won round one, but was deducted a point in round two. He then swept round three to move on to the gold medal match.

Davis will face Cuban Andy Cruz in Sunday’s final. Cruz defeated Australian Harry Garside by unanimous decision. Garside took an eight count in round three.

* * *

In the men’s heavyweight final, Cuban Julio la Cruz outboxed Russian Muslim Gadzhimagomedov. The Rio light heavy gold medalist la Cruz was in command all the way. This was Cuba’s third gold medal.