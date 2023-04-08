By Przemek Garczarczyk
Journeyman heavyweight Curtis Harper (14-8, 9 KOs) gained viral fame when he left the ring without even throwing a punch vs. Efe Ajagba (“I’m not proud about that,” said Curtis), but many don’t know that what he cares about is fighting for charity, mental awareness and he wants to be best possible husband and father. Harper also loves to fight (“I’m the guy who fights undefeated rivals”), being in the ring since he was 13 years old. On Saturday, Curtis fights Polish prospect Damian Knyba (10-0, 6 KO) in Newark’s Prudential Center, on the undercard of “Top Rank” Shakur Stevenson-Shuichiro Yoshino main event. And Harper is sure what will happen: “I will win.”
Only reason I would leave the ring like that is if I ate some food truck burritos with extra hot sauce before the fight
And in this fight, he will be fighting for his 9th professional loss.