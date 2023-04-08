By Przemek Garczarczyk

Journeyman heavyweight Curtis Harper (14-8, 9 KOs) gained viral fame when he left the ring without even throwing a punch vs. Efe Ajagba (“I’m not proud about that,” said Curtis), but many don’t know that what he cares about is fighting for charity, mental awareness and he wants to be best possible husband and father. Harper also loves to fight (“I’m the guy who fights undefeated rivals”), being in the ring since he was 13 years old. On Saturday, Curtis fights Polish prospect Damian Knyba (10-0, 6 KO) in Newark’s Prudential Center, on the undercard of “Top Rank” Shakur Stevenson-Shuichiro Yoshino main event. And Harper is sure what will happen: “I will win.”

