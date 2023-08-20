El campeón indiscutible de peso welter, Terence “Bud” Crawford, dijo en el programa de Joe Rogan que quiere subir tres divisiones de peso para pelear contra el ganador de Canelo-Charlo. Crawford: “Terence Crawford vs Canelo. Esa es la pelea más grande en el boxeo”
.
