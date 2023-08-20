Crawford pudiera intentar enfrentar al ganador de Canelo-Charlo El campeón indiscutible de peso welter, Terence “Bud” Crawford, dijo en el programa de Joe Rogan que quiere subir tres divisiones de peso para pelear contra el ganador de Canelo-Charlo. Crawford: “Terence Crawford vs Canelo. Esa es la pelea más grande en el boxeo”

. Jaime Munguia entrenara con Freddie Roach ? AMB ordena eliminatoria Akhmadaliev-Kameda en las 122 lbs

