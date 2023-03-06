Undefeated WBC interim super welterweight champion Sebastian “The Towering Inferno” Fundora (20-0-1, 13 KOs) will defend his title against Brian Mendoza (21-2, 15 KOs) on Saturday, April 8 live on Showtime from Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California.

The telecast will also feature undefeated super lightweight contender Brandun Lee (27-0, 23 KOs) taking on Pedro Campa (34-2-1, 23 KOs) in the 10-round co-main event, plus undefeated featherweights Luis “The Twist” Núñez (18-0, 13 KOs) and Christian Olivo (20-0-1, 7 KOs) in the 10-round telecast opener.

Tickets for the event, which is promoted by TGB Promotions and Sampson Boxing, go on sale tomorrow.