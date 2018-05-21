Brubaker-Nurse Clash Thursday

By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing

Former Commonwealth welterweight challenger Jack “Gelignite” Brubaker (13-3-1, 7 KOs) will clash with Englishman Tyrone Nurse (35-3-2, 7 KOs) over twelve rounds in a Commonwealth final eliminator in Johnny Lewis Boxing Series at the Star Casino in Sydney, New South Wales Australia on Thursday.

Nurse is coming off a twelve round points loss to WBO #4 Jack Catterall in a British super lightweight title bout in 2017. Sydney-based Brubaker suffered a cut eye six round technical decision loss to Kris George in a Commonwealth welterweight title bout in 2017. Brubaker’s best win was in Japan in 2016 defeating Suyon Takayama to capture the Orient and Pacific Boxing Federation title.

Promoter Paul Nasari, matchmaker Chris Carman.