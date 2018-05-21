Filipino boxers to make history in Fresno

IBF super flyweight champion Jerwin Ancajas and challenger Jonas Sultan faced off over the weekend at a meet and greet with the Filipino community at the Filipino Cultural Center in Los Angeles. Their fight on Saturday will be the first world title bout between two Filipino fighters in 93 years (when Pancho Villa defended the world flyweight title against Clever Sencio on May 2, 1925 in Manila).



But Ancajas-Sultan will not take place in the Philippines. Instead it’s part of a world title doubleheader at the Save Mart Center in Fresno, California.

In the co-feature, WBA super flyweight champion Kal Yafai will make the third defense of his title against David Carmona. American viewers can see both bouts via live stream on ESPN+.