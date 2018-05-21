Pierre headlines card in Haiti on Thursday

By Robert Coster

An attractive boxing card billed as “Fightnight One” is being offered to boxing fans in Haiti this coming Thursday with battlers coming from Haiti, the Dominican Republic, Venezuela, Cuba, Mexico and Panama. WBA #1 lightweight contender Evens Pierre (29-1, 19 KOs) is facing hard punching Dominican Francisco Contreras (31-8, 24 KOs) over 10 rounds. Pierre, a local idol in Haiti, has just renounced the WBA Fedelatin title he had held for over four years.

Says promoter Jacques Deschamps, “Evens is knocking on the door of a world title fight but he cannot look past Contreras, a tall, long-armed puncher.”

The co-main event has WBA #12 jr middleweight, Haitian-American Wilky Campfort (24-3, 13 KOs) crossing gloves with Mexican welterweight champion Rodrigo Mejia (14-10-3, 6 KOs). Campfort is defending his WBA Fedelatin belt.

Unbeaten Dominican lightweight prospect Jackson Marinez (12-0, 4 KOs) will battle Rolando Giono (22-9, 16 KOs) of Panama for the WBA Fedelatin title vacated by Pierre.

Other bouts on the card: Johan Perez vs Aristides Quinonez (welterweights) 10 rounds; Pablo Vicente vs Brayner Vazquez (jr lightweight) 8 rounds; Damian Rodriguez vs Adrian Perez (welterweight) 8 rounds; Roger Gutierrez vs Willy Morillo (jr lightweight) 8 rounds.

Promoter: Boxe Internationale (Jacques Deschamps) Venue: Karibe Convention Center, Petionville, Haiti.