Aikens spoils Gingras’ comeback bid

By Matt Thompson

Photos: Pattee Mak

In the main event of a nine-bout card promoted by Jimmy Burchfield’s Classic Entertainment and Sports, Atlantic City’s Antowyan Aikens derailed the comeback of local favorite Rich Gingras via unanimous decision over 6 somewhat frustrating rounds contested in the super middleweight division.



Boxing and moving throughout, the much taller Aikens controlled distance with a jab, landing an occasional counterpunch as Gingras stalked his elusive opponent, loading up with shots that for the most part missed. Losing a point in the last round for throwing Gingras to the canvas during one of the frequent clinches, Aikens still pulled off the victory by scores of 58-55 twice and 57-56. Aikens improves to 13-4-1, I KO while Gingras drops to 15-5-1, 9 KOs.

In the 6 round co-feature, Italian heavyweight Joe “Juiseppe” Cusumano showed the enthusiastic crowd why people still get excited about heavyweights. The 6’4” 236 pounder was being outworked by a smaller but determined Bernardo Marquez, 8-4-1, 5 KOs for most of the first 3 rounds, covering well but not showing much offense when a short left uppercut followed by a perfect right cross to the chin laid Marquez out on his back for the full count at 1:44 of the 4th round (incorrectly announced as 3rd round). Cusumano, billed as hailing from Carini, Sicily, has the build, power, and personality that could propel him into an interesting opportunity in the heavyweight division. Now at an impressive 15-1, 13 KOs, CES’s president Jimmy Burchfield is as excited about his heavyweight prospect as any fighter he’s had in recent years.

Anthony Marsella, Jr, 140, had the most difficult test of his young career in securing a split decision win over Arlington, Washington’s Ricardo Maldonado, 139, over 6 hard fought rounds. From the first round, Maldonado, a step above the level of talent Marsella’s faced to this point, was able to land his right hand at will, but with but one knockout in 16 fights, he was unable to do any serious damage aside from opening a cut over the left eye of Marsella in the 5th round. Clearly losing the first 2 stanzas, Marsella changed strategy in round 3, using his superior hand speed and combination punching to simply outwork Maldonado over the next 3 competitive rounds, dropping him with a picture-perfect left hook in the 5th round. Beating the count, Maldonado covered giving Marsella a chance to fire away, looking to end things to the delight of the crowd, but was unable to do so, as Maldonado covered and fired back inside the combinations of Marsella. A strong finish in the 6th by Maldonado left the crowd in suspense until the decision was announced, 57-56 and 58-55 for Marsella overruling 58-55 for Maldonado. Marsella improves to 9-0, 4 KOs while Maldonado’s ledger is even at 8-8-1, 1 KO.

Lightweight Jamaine Ortiz our of Worcester, MA showed why he’s talked about at the best prospect in New England dominating game journeyman Tyrone Lucky of New Jersey. Finding his range early and showing tight, subtle head movement to set up counterpunching opportunities as well as solid, accurate punches from the outside, switch-hitting Ortiz was able to walk Lucky to the ropes, dropping him with a short right uppercut from the southpaw stance, prompting Lucky’s corner to throw in the towel at 2:54 of the 3rd round, saving their fighter from further punishment. Ortiz remains undefeated at 9-0, 5 KOs while Lucky moves to 9-9-7, 7 KOs.

Taunton, MA’s Marqus Bates, 4-2, 3 KOs stopped Holyoke’s Mohamad Allam, 3-3, 1 KO in 3 rounds in a spirited welterweight bout. Allam started strong, landing well on the inside until Bates dropped a solid right to the chin off the ropes on the wild swinging Allam, clearly rocking him. Sensing he had the ability to hurt Allam, he continued to apply pressure, putting him to the canvas in the 3rd with a left hook. Although Allam beat the count, he was clearly wobbly, causing the fight waved to be off by his corner at 1:58. Bates, trained by New England legend “Sucra” Ray Oliveira, is looking for is next opportunity, eyeing undefeated Ray Moylette, scheduled to fight in June.

Jr Featherweight Ricky DeLosSantos, 5-0, 1 KO, maintained his perfect record with a clear victory of DC’s James Early, 3-3, over 4 rounds. Early tried to start early, coming out firing only to have his momentum halted by the accurate fire of the Rhode Island native. Finding his range by the second round, DeLos Santos systematically dismantled Early earning the 40-36 decision across the board.

Bridgewater, MA’s MMA cross-over Andy Aiello, 1-1, upset previously undefeated Nicky DeQuattro, 3-1, 1 KO of Johnston, RI over 4 Jr Welterweight rounds. Finding an early home for his right hand as well as a stiff jab, Aiello simply did not allow the high energy DeQuattro to mount any successful offense, halting any momentum with solid jabs, and rocking the popular DeQuattro with right counters and body shots throughout. DeQuattro, sporting a lime green Mohawk complimenting the day glo green lettering on his trunks, was in superb condition, never quitting and outhustling Aiello in the last round, only to loose 39-37 on all three judges score cards.

Former UFC fighter Leandro DaSilva evened up his record at 1-1 with a 3rd round TKO over Worcester, MA native Jake Paradise, 0-2. Paradise started strong, boxing well from the outside in the 1st, but as DaSilva closed the gap in round 2, a smart jab as Paradise lunged in landed cleanly on Paradise’s nose turning on a steady flow of blood. Sensing the end was near, DaSilva continued to apply pressure, pinning his opponent on the ropes in the 3rd round, punching non stop until referee Johnny Callas mercifully ended the carnage at 1:24.

4-0 Springield, MA welterweight Derrick Whitley, Jr decisioned tough Carlos Galindo of Woburn, MA by way of Peru 40-35×3 over 4 entertaining rounds, dropping Gallindo with a body shot in the 4th.