Boxing Buzz

Unbeaten two-division world champion Naoya “Monster” Inoue has agreed to participate in the World Boxing Super Series bantamweight tournament provided he wins his May 25 WBA title fight against Jamie McDonnell.

———-

Looks like WBC super lightweight champ Jose Ramirez will defend his belt against Danny “Bhoy” O’Connor on July 7 at the Save Mart Center in Fresno, California.

———-

The DAZN sports streaming service, which will stream at least 32 fight cards a year, isn’t available in the USA yet. How much will it cost? No pricing has been announced, but the service is $20 per month in Canada.