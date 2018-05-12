Kovalev-Alvarez Kickoff Quotes

Two-time light heavyweight world champion Sergey “Krusher” Kovalev (32-2-1, 28 KOs) puts his WBO light heavyweight world title on the line against long-time WBC Light Heavyweight number one Contender Eleider “Storm” Alvarez (23-0, 11 KOs) at the Etess Arena in the brand new Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City on August 4. After more than two years since becoming the mandatory contender for WBC champ Adonis Stevenson, and almost one year since his last fight, Eleider jumped at the opportunity to face Kovalev.

Sergey Kovalev: “Alvarez has earned his title shot but Chickenson dodged him, just like he dodged me. I want to fight the best in my division. Alvarez took the fight with me without hesitation. I respect that and I am excited to face him in my return to Atlantic City.”

Eleider Alvarez: “I am extremely happy. I said yes as soon as I had the offer! I waited for a long time to get a shot at a world title. I don’t want to hear about Adonis Stevenson anymore: I am focused on Sergey Kovalev!”

Egis Klimas, Sergey’s manager: “Eleider Alvarez is a great competitor. That is probably why Stevenson refused to fight him. Sergey will face anyone, any time, any place. If Adonis is too scared to take the fight, Sergey is happy to step up and fight Alvarez. He earned this opportunity.”