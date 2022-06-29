Here is a selection of quotes from today’s Oleksandr Usyk vs. Anthony Joshua 2 press conference in London ahead of their rematch in the coastal city of Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on Saturday August 20.
Oleksandr Usyk: I am not fighting for money or any recognition. I am just doing my job now and will continue fighting until my heart keeps beating. I am not expecting anything from Anthony Joshua, but I know that he will be different, but so will I.”
Anthony Joshua: “In terms of old AJ, same old G, I’m just doing what I’m doing. Grafting away. It is a rough and tough sport. Fighting these lefties is a nightmare! And I cannot make the same mistake twice. I am hungry and desperate but at the end of the day how I perform will speak.”
Robert Garcia, trainer of Anthony Joshua: “Seeing the size difference, the height, the reach, the weight – everything is in Anthony’s advantage. We’ve got to take advantage of that. We’ve got to train him to focus on that and come fight night do what we need to do to win.”
Good for Robert Garcia built his reputation to get the pick for these special assignments. There’s always good opportunities for special coaches, in all sports. But I doubt Garcia had a enough time with AJ to make much difference. Garcia is saying nothing new. We all know AJ needs to make use of his physical advantages lol.
Not sure Robert is the right trainer to improve AJ’s skills.. Maybe he can teach him how to become more aggressive and how to pressure Usyk more to close the fight with a knock out..
Maybe if Garcia had a couple of camps to work with Joshua he could tweak him a bit but unfortunately since he got knocked out by Ruiz, AJ has turned into a boxer. And that is good enough to beat a lot of guys but Usyk is a far superior boxer. Don’t see much difference here