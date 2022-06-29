Here is a selection of quotes from today’s Oleksandr Usyk vs. Anthony Joshua 2 press conference in London ahead of their rematch in the coastal city of Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on Saturday August 20.

Oleksandr Usyk: I am not fighting for money or any recognition. I am just doing my job now and will continue fighting until my heart keeps beating. I am not expecting anything from Anthony Joshua, but I know that he will be different, but so will I.”

Anthony Joshua: “In terms of old AJ, same old G, I’m just doing what I’m doing. Grafting away. It is a rough and tough sport. Fighting these lefties is a nightmare! And I cannot make the same mistake twice. I am hungry and desperate but at the end of the day how I perform will speak.”

Robert Garcia, trainer of Anthony Joshua: “Seeing the size difference, the height, the reach, the weight – everything is in Anthony’s advantage. We’ve got to take advantage of that. We’ve got to train him to focus on that and come fight night do what we need to do to win.”