All Star Boxing, Inc has announced the launch of its 2023 season with a clash between world ranked contenders. WBO #13 Gerardo “Cascabel” Zapata (14-1 5 KO’s) of Nicaragua against local fan favorite WBA #12 WBO #15 Carlos “Arañita” Ortega (15-6-3 6 KO’s) of La Chorrera, Panama. The 10-round main event from Coliseo de Combates Pandeportes will air live on ESPN+ (USA/Canada) & ESPN Knockout (Latam)

“After more than 18 years we return to the bridge of the Americas, the always warm welcoming Panama City.” states Felix “Tuto” Zabala President of All Star Boxing, Inc. “On April 29th 2005 we hosted a historic world title bill featuring a thrilling 10th round stoppage of Robert “Arana” Vasquez over Beibis Mendoza for the vacant WBA Flyweight title.” Notes Zabala “It’s only right to celebrate the anniversary of the show with a high-stakes, Triple crown international card.”

The evening’s co-feature is a 10 round WBA FEDECENTRO welterweight fight between Derrieck Cuevas (24-1-1 16 KO’s) of Guaynabo, Puerto Rico against Damien Rodriguez(13-1 7 KO’s) a Cuban residing in Panama City. Cuevas, a former WBA Fedelatin champion makes a quick return to the ring since signing with Zabala’s All Star Boxing, He defends the belt he won on December 2nd in Atlanta, Knocking out Esneiker Correa(15-3-1 13 KO’s) inside 2 rounds.

Lastly, the third title fight of the night is a special attraction power punching duel. Cuban prospect fighting out of Panama Yunior “Bronco Man” Menendez (6-0 5 KO’s) squares off against Juan Carlos Chavarria (6-1 6 KO’s) of Costa Rica. The 8 round tilt will be for the vacant WBC Fecarbox Light-Heavyweight title.

Tickets for the event billed “Triple Crown” are on sale by calling +50765776383. 5 other bouts round off the show. The televised portion airs live starting at 9PM/EST and is bought to you by All Star Boxing, Inc in association Top Rank on ESPN+ & Master Promotions.