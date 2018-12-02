By David Robinett at ringside

WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder (40-0-1, 39 KOs) and former unified champ Tyson Fury (27-0-1, 19 KOs) battled to a split decision draw on Saturday night before 17,698 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. For the first eight rounds, the bout was similar to Fury’s win over Wladimir Klitschko, with Wilder unable to solve Fury’s defense. Wilder finally dropped Fury in round nine. Fury responded well in rounds ten and eleven, but Wilder floored him again hard in round twelve. Scores were 115-111 Wilder, 114-110 Fury, 113-113.