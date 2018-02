Weights from Worcester, Massachusetts

The official weigh-in was held today at Pepe’s Pizza & Restaurant for tomorrow night’s “New England’s Future 5” card, presented by Rivera Promotions Entertainment, at The Palladium in Worcester, Massachusetts.

Richard Rivera 172 vs. Kevin Cobbs 173

(UBF New England light heavyweight title)

Bobby Harris, III 166 vs. Saul Almeida 166

Ray Graceski 171 vs. Pawel Bansiak 174

Jose Rivera 165 vs. Troy Artis 162

Jelame Garcia 168 vs. Nathan Schulte 168

Derrick Whitley 157 vs. Robert Blankenship 147

Joseph Goss 148 vs. Samuel Vasquez 149

Omar Bordoy, Jr. 144.5 vs. Seth Basler 146

Wilfredo Pagan 145 vs. Bryan Abraham 145

Carlos Marrera, III 128 vs. Luis Rivera 129

Tickets: $75 (ringside) and $45 (general admission)

Doors Open: 6PM ET, First Bout: 7:00PM