Weights From Cache Creek

By Jim Jenkins courtesy Sacramento Bee

Alan Sanchez (19-3-1, 10 KOs) of Fairfield, left, stares down Ramses Agaton (20-6-3, 10 KOs) of Mexico City at their main event weigh-in Friday. Agaton says he was eager to challenge the area favorite as a substitute opponent in their eight-round welterweight clash.



Alan Sanchez 150 vs. Ramses Agaton 150 (main event)

Ryan Bourland 172 vs. Jose Hernandez 172 (GBO title)

Bruno Escalante 118 vs. Javier Gallo 118

Blake McKernan 190 vs. Miguel Cubos 192

Ivan Vergara 127.5 vs Michael Gaxiola 128

Arnold Dinong 129 vs. Tyler Marshall 129

Date: Saturday, Feb. 10

Venue: Cache Creek Casino Resort, Brooks, Calif.

Promoters: Don Chargin and Paco Damian.