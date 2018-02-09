Wilder: I’ll easily get to 50-0

WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder owns a perfect record of 39 wins, zero losses and 38 knockouts, just 11 wins away from Floyd Mayweather’s record unbeaten ledger.



“Once I unify all the titles then line up the mandatories, I’ll easily get to 50-0,” proclaimed Wilder. “I’m not a 12-round fighter, and I don’t get overtime. I’m a knockout artist. So that being said, I don’t take much damage, but I give all the damage. I put people in the hospitals. I put people in stretchers. When you fight me your head is not the same when you leave. When you fight me you’re really signing a death warrant!”