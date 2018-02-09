February 9, 2018

Wilder: I’ll easily get to 50-0

WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder owns a perfect record of 39 wins, zero losses and 38 knockouts, just 11 wins away from Floyd Mayweather’s record unbeaten ledger.

Photo: Esther Lin/SHOWTIME

“Once I unify all the titles then line up the mandatories, I’ll easily get to 50-0,” proclaimed Wilder. “I’m not a 12-round fighter, and I don’t get overtime. I’m a knockout artist. So that being said, I don’t take much damage, but I give all the damage. I put people in the hospitals. I put people in stretchers. When you fight me your head is not the same when you leave. When you fight me you’re really signing a death warrant!”

Weights from Worcester, Massachusetts
Weights From Ciudad Juarez
All contents copyright 1999, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 by Freitag Marketing Services, LLC.
The information on this site cannot be reused without written permission.