WBO orders Munguia-Smith negotiations

Luis Batista Salas, Chairman of the WB0 Championship Committee, has sent a letter to Golden Boy, Zanfer and Queensbury Promotions ordering the immediate commencement to negotiations for a bout between newly crowned WBO jr middleweight champion Jaime Munguia and Liam Smith.

The letter says:

Please be advised the parties have thirty days (30) upon receipt of this letter to negotiate and reach an agreement concerning the W80 Jr. Middleweight Title Bout between Jaime Munguia and Liam Smith. If an accord is not reached within the time frame stated herein, a Purse Bid will be ordered pursuant to our WBO Regulations of World Championship Contests.

Therefore, the minimum acceptable bid for the W80 Jr. Middleweight division is $200,000.00 (Two-Hundred Thousand Dollars). Any of the parties involved may request a purse bid procedure at any time during the negotiation process.